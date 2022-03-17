Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.55.

Shares of STLC opened at C$48.54 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

