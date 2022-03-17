Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 914 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

