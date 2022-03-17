Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 155.00 to 125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Adevinta ASA stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

