Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.
SKYY stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.54.
