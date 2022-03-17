Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Capgemini stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

