$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 101,547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.88 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

