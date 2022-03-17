Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.34 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,248,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

