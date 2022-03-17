Veriti Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $415.07 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.96.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.