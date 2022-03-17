Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

GRFS opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

