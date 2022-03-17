Veriti Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMFG. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

