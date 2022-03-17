North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$435,858.09 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$512.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOA. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

