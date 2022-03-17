Insider Buying: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Acquires $500,088.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AMN opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.66. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

