Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,054,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

