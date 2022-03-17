SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

