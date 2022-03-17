SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.