Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $358,000 in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 685,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.