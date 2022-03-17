Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 163

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 124.95 ($1.62) on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

