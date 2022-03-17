CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,332,000 after purchasing an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 33.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $12,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

