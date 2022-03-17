CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 475 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $483.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,301,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

