Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $156,000 in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGNY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.98.

