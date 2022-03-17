Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

