CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.03. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

