CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

