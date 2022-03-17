Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,227 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $197.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

