CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 31 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $491.18 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.71 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.02 and a 200-day moving average of $468.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

