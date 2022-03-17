Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wipro by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Wipro by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

