CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

PFG opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

