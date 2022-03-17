CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $276,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.