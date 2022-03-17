Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 83,847 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $2,041,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth about $847,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enel Américas by 40.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enel Américas by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE ENIA opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

