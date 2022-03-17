Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 98,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,475,853 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.