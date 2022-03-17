iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 54,667 shares.The stock last traded at $55.06 and had previously closed at $55.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

