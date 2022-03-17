Spire Wealth Management Buys 203 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

