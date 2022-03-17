Spire Wealth Management Has $517,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

