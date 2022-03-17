StockNews.com Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Monro stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monro by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Monro by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

