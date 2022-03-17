Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.02. Expro Group shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 2,982 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPRO. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,642,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,188,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

