TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE TMST opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $135,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

