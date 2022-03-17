R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

RRD stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons ( NYSE:RRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,013,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $2,452,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $9,099,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

