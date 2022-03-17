Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.05

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $13.32. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 6,546 shares changing hands.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

