Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 564,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Freedom stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.23. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freedom by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freedom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

