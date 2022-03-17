Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 564,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Freedom stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.23. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freedom (FRHC)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.