Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $298,491,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

