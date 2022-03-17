Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $18.95. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 113,233 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

