Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Sells $695,983.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $177.21 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

