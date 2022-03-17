AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) EVP James Gallagher Sells 20,000 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.
