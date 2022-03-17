Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Neal Walker Sells 56,303 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $970.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.45. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

