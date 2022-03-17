Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. DTE Energy has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

