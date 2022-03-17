Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

