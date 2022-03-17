Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 9,629 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.