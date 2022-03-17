Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research analysts have commented on GCTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

GCTAF opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.