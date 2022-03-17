Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will report $168.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.47 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

