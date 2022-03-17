Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $300,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,342 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SEA by 487.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after buying an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

